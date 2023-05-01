ALFRED STATION — Cornell Cooperative Extension will host a Butterfly Garden Workshop 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Tinkertown Hardware Store, 833 Route 244.
Butterfly gardening is more than just a choice to bring color to your garden. Butterflies are not only beautiful visitors, they help as pollinators and can contribute for your gardens health and also for a beautiful landscape. Master Gardener Mary Lu Wells will lead the free workshop.
For more information, contact Cristian Acosta, ag educator, at (585) 268-7644 ext. 14 or email at cfa34@cornell.edu.