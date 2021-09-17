ANGELICA — This weekend is expected to be a busy time in Angelica.
Community lawn sales will be held all day Saturday. Map of sale locations will be available at Main Street shops and Booster Citizens’ tent at farmers’ market.
The farmers’ market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Park Circle. Produce and other market products available. Live music will be performed in the bandstand. Yard sale space is available in the park as well. Contact Ron Cobin, market manager, at (585) 596-9449.
A craft and vendor sale will also be Saturday in the fire hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A basket auction will be held. Local craft and direct sales vendors will have their goods available. A gun raffle will be held. Lunch special and more will be available. Proceeds benefit Angelica Hose Co. No. 1.
The Cub Scouts will hold a chicken BBQ at the Methodist Church beginning at noon Saturday. Food prices start at $6. Drive-thru only.
A croquet clinic will be held 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Park Circle. Learn basic game training under the guidance of experienced local players, followed by games for beginners. Open to all. Equipment will be provided.