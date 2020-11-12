To honor and recognize veterans in Livingston County, state Sen. George M. Borrello announced that Route 63 in the Town of Dansville will be renamed the North Dansville Veterans Memorial Highway.
The designation became official Wednesday when Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law legislation sponsored by Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, and Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia.
“Now, more than ever, it is important that we remember and honor those who served and sacrificed for our great nation,” Borrello said. “Because of our veterans, we are strong, and free. They persevered through tremendous hardships and risked their lives to defend our country and the ideals of liberty and democracy on which it stands.”
The senator also thanked Cuomo for signing the legislation into law on Veterans Day.
There are more than 10,000 veterans in Livingston County, Borrello said.
While the senator was pleased with the state highway designation, he rapped Cuomo over another issue this week, saying he was “deeply disappointed” the governor again vetoed legislation that would have released the Panama Central School District from paying a remaining $1.9 million of a New York State Education Department penalty levied more than a decade ago.
“With our school districts in financial crisis due to the pandemic and the loss of state aid, the debt relief we were seeking for the district has never been more urgent,” Borrello said. “It is incomprehensible that the governor has repeatedly vetoed this legislation that would erase a penalty that never should have been imposed.”
The original $4.9 million fee on the Chautauqua County school district was instituted because of an administrative error on the final cost report for a capital project.
Borrello called it “an enormous financial blow to a small, struggling rural school district and its taxpayers.”
Assistance was provided by former state senator Catharine Young and Assemblyman Andy Goodell, R-Jamestown, in securing funds to help mitigate the negative impact. However, the unresolved fine prevented a long-sought merger with the Clymer School District that would have been a great benefit to both students and taxpayers.
Borrello said he is co-sponsoring a new bill that would forgive all state school districts who have been burdened with oppressive fines for building aid administrative reporting errors.
“In these difficult economic times with schools facing devastating state aid cuts, these fines are unjustifiable,” he said.