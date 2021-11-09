BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg Central School District will move to a virtual learning model due to COVID-19.
In a letter to parents posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Michael Retzlaff announced the school would move to remote learning as of Wednesday through Nov. 29.
“This was a tough decision because of the hardship such decisions place upon families and students,” he said. “But as a school district, our number one priority is the health and safety of all our students and staff. We will be updating parents and staff via the school website, global connect calls, and social media as we learn more information.”
Meal pickups will be held at the junior-senior high school on Monday. Registration information is available on the school’s website, www.brcs.wnyric.org. Winter sports practices are still expected to begin after school hours next week, officials said.
“Because of the Thanksgiving break, we will be able to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 29,” Retzlaff said. “If this should change, we will send out further updates.”
Parents and guardians with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact their primary care physician, the school nurse, the district office at (585) 928-2937, or the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250.
Only a few area schools have temporarily moved to remote learning due to the resurgence in the pandemic. Salamanca City Central School District went to remote learning for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week due to high transmission rates. Students are expected to return Friday.
THE BOLIVAR TOWN CLERK’S office announced that due to the school district’s decision, it will alter its business hours. Hours include:
- Wednesday: 5-8 p.m.
- Thursday: Closed due to Veterans Day holiday
- Monday: 5-8 p.m.
- Nov. 17: 5-8 p.m.
- Nov. 18: 5-8 p.m.