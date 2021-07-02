BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg Central School celebrated their 27th commencement ceremony on Sunday.
Fifty-three students received their diplomas during the ceremony, which was held on the football field at the Jr./Sr. High School.
Daniel Quartley, Middle/High School principal, encouraged the graduates to embrace the challenges that will continue to arise in life. “I’d like to tell you that you’re not going to have any more struggles,” he said, “but there’s no challenge that’s too great. Don’t be afraid of challenges — they make us better and make us who we are supposed to be.”
Madysen Johnson, daughter of Colby and Trisha Johnson, graduated as valedictorian, with a cumulative grade point average of 96.61%. In her valedictory address, Johnson reflected on the fortitude of her classmates.
“After the last two years we’ve had,” she said, “I believe we can do anything we put our minds to. We stand here today on the brink of the future — it’s not a distant reality anymore. It begins here. It begins today.”
Sarah Clark, daughter of Gregory and Michelle Clark, was recognized as the salutatorian with a cumulative grade point average of 96.53%. in her address she spoke about how the past year has affected her and her classmates for the better.
“We learned how we work best, how to be independent, and how to persevere through hardship,” she said. “We took an atrocious event and turned It into a way to bring communities and families together.”
Diplomas were presented to each graduate by Daniel Quartley and Superintendent of Schools Michael Retzlaff.
Fifty-nine percent of the class plans to attend college after graduation, 30% intend to join the workforce and 11% have enlisted in the military.
During a school year that included quarantines, social distancing and hybrid learning, this year’s graduation was a true celebration of resilience amidst hardship.
Family, friends, faculty, and staff joined together to wish the Class of 2021 well as they enter the next phase of their lives.