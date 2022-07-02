OLEAN — The CA BOCES Workforce Development and Community Learning department will host the following Point & Insurance Reduction — or Defensive Driving — courses this fall.
• Saturday, Sept. 17, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., CTE Center at Belmont.
• Wednesday, Sept. 21 & Thursday, Sept. 22, 6-9 p.m., CTE Center at Olean. Must attend both nights.
• Saturday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., CTE Center at Ellicottville.
• Saturday, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., CTE Center at Olean.
• Saturday, Nov. 19, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., CTE Center at Belmont.
• Wednesday, Dec. 7 & Thursday, Dec. 8, 6-9 p.m., CTE Center at Olean. Must attend both nights.
Special group scheduling is available for groups of eight or more participants.
Cost is $40 per person. To register or for more information, call (716) 376-8211.