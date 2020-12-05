OLEAN — For the 14 students in Tim Emley’s Junior Criminal Justice class at the Olean Career Technical Education Center at Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, their final exam Friday began in a police car.
And ended in handcuffs.
For the last 20 years or so, over a six-week period, Emley has taught the junior high students from Portville, Allegany-Limestone, Olean and Hinsdale about the negative effects of alcohol on the body and the consequences of driving drunk. They learn about blood-alcohol count, the variables that affect absorption of the alcohol and how to identify a driver under the influence while behind the wheel of a vehicle.
“The last couple of weeks they’re taught how to administer a field sobriety test (FST),” Emley said. “They are taught to look for balance, hand-eye coordination and following directions.”
On Friday, thanks to Chief Dustin Burch of the Cuba Police Department, Emley and the students had the use of a patrol vehicle. When one isn’t available from CPD, Chief Shawn Recktenwald of the Portville Police Department lends one.
“Students will sit in the patrol vehicle, notify dispatch of the traffic stop, exit the vehicle cautiously while approaching the suspect vehicle,” Emley explained. His students then approach the driver, ask a series of questions and then have the driver get out and walk behind the vehicle.
Principal Cory Pecorella enjoys his time each year, too, as he tries to get away from his office to play the part and give the “officer” a bit of a hard time.
That’s where students from other Career and Technical Education classes, and sometimes Pecorella, come in to play their parts — of inebriated drivers.
“The students are equipped with a pair of Fatal Vision Goggles, which truly makes the suspect/student feel as if they are intoxicated,” Emley said. “The goggles only distort the vision, which in turn has the student walking clumsily, acting as if they are intoxicated.”
Once out of the car, the driver is given a number of FSTs, including the finger to the nose, walking a line, reciting the alphabet, standing on one foot for a few seconds and following the “officer’s” flashlight in a line-of-vision test.
After failure, the “drunk” driver is told to place his hands on the vehicle, spread his legs and is subjected to a pat-down for weapons and sharp objects, including needles. After being placed in handcuffs, they are read their rights and the test is over.
The Criminal Justice student is graded on how well they executed the procedures and techniques they have learned the last few weeks.
Pecorella is happy to have the program at the school.
“I have a law enforcement background, as an MP in the military,” he said. “I think it’s great training for our students.”
Emily said the lesson is “a great eye-opener” for the participants.
“It lets the students know just how dangerous and irresponsible drinking and driving can be as well as what the outcome can be,” Emley said. “A revocation of your license, a hefty fine and, possibly, jail time could all be the outcome.”