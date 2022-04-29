CUBA — Children ages 10 and up are invited to come to the Cuba Library 6 to 8 p.m. Monday for block printing with inks on paper, taught by Wendy Skinner.
Participants will print a few blocks that have already been cut, and then carve their own small block(s) to print as time allows. Adults should plan to attend and participate in the activity with their children. There is a $5 fee for the class, and space is limited, so registration is required.
This program is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts.