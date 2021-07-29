BOLIVAR — Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, a non-profit group from East Aurora, will present Talk on the Wild Side at the Bolivar Free Library at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
This is a fact-filled presentation on birds of prey. A live introduction to a vulture, hawk, owl and other birds will allow kids and their families to see and hear about the differences in the species.
MUSIC UNDER THE TENT is set for 6 p.m. Aug.12 at the library.
Musical duo Bob & Gena will play an eclectic acoustic mix from folk to bluegrass to oldies. Renditions of songs from artists like Paul Simon, The Beatles, James Taylor, Fleetwood Mac and others are part of their playlist.
Bring lawn chairs.