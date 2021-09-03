Belmont Rotary helps provide new computers

The Belmont Rotary Club made use of a matching grant from Rotary District 7120 and helped to provide new computers to the Belmont Free Library, where the computers see heavy use and had not been updated in seven years. The computers provide access to education and internet connectivity — which was critical when schools went to remote learning because of the pandemic. Standing near new computers are (from left) Rotary treasurer and grant writer Jim Arthur, library director Carrie Jefferds and Rotary president Steve Fleischman.

 Submitted

