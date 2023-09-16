Belmont fire district budget meeting Tuesday
BELMONT — There will be a special Belmont Fire District budget meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Belmont Fire Hall, 80 Schuyler St.
Updated: September 17, 2023 @ 3:14 am
