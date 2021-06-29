BELFAST — The Belfast Public Library will, with the support of funding through the Tri-County Arts Council, host StoryFest at the Belfast Town Park on July 10.
The festival, which organizers hope to make an annual occurrence, will include five performances by local storytellers. The day will begin with a storytelling workshop at 8:30 for 3rd — 6th graders. Interested participants can pre-register for the workshop online at belfastpubliclibrary.org or by calling 585-365-2072.
Local author Kevin Coolidge of From My Shelf Books & Gifts will start the performances at 9:30. He will be followed by storyteller and poet, Beth Tucker, who will tell the tale “Toad Summer.” Seneca storytellers from the Ganondagan State Historic Site will then delight festival attendees with regional native stories, and area historian and activist, Spike Jones, will recall the events of the nuke fight and the “Bump the Dump” movement. Finally, Prof. Connie Finnie will provide a mix of stories from “The Welsh Aunts” and “Not Much Happens in Conklin Forks.”
The Genesee Valley Food Truck will be set up over the lunch hour to provide snacks and lunch to event attendees.
Funding for this event is provided through a grant from the Tri-County Arts Council. Programs and services are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
For more information or to pre-register for the morning workshop, please contact Library Director Sheila Weaver at (585) 365-2072.