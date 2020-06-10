BELFAST — Rachel Marsh is the valedictorian and Andrew Blocho is the salutatorian of Belfast Central School’s Class of 2020.
Rachel, the daughter of Wade and Charlotte Marsh, has an overall GPA of 91.65. She has been involved in a number of activities throughout high school, including three years of volleyball and two years of cheerleading.
She has held leading and supporting roles in all plays and musicals throughout high school and has participated in numerous All-County and area All-State music festivals.
She served as her class secretary for two years and as a Student Council representative for a year. Rachel has also been active in 4-H, serving as the president of her club. She has competed in sewing, cooking and public speaking. She has also raised livestock each year for the Allegany County Fair.
Rachel volunteers her time in the kindergarten class assisting students with early literacy skills. In the fall she plans to further her education at Jamestown Community College majoring in early childhood inclusive education.
Andrew, the son of Larry and Mary Blocho, has achieved an overall GPA of 91.23. He has been involved in a number of activities during high school, including four years of varsity soccer, two years of varsity basketball and two years of varsity baseball.
He has been a member of choir throughout high school and has been selected for All-County Choir festivals. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Autism Society of America.
Andrew volunteers his time at the Belfast Library and in elementary physical education classes. He works on his family farm and is a member of the Immaculate Conception Church.
In the fall, Andrew plans to attend either Jamestown Community College or Houghton College while seeking employment.