BELFAST — Belfast Central School has announced its honor roll for the first marking period.
The following students were named to the honor roll for the first quarter, earning an 85-92% average:
Grade 5: Colden Caiazza, Violet Edwards, Isabelle Guilford, Khloe Jenkins, Kristopher McLaughlin, Madeline White, Raelynn Wilson
Grade 6: Landen Blocho, Benjamin Cater, Afton Hamer, Noah Miller, Emerson Weaver, Wyatt Weaver, Tye Willard
Grade 7: Cylie Burrows, Kaytie Cole, Addisyn Ely, Alexa Ely, Logan Estabrook, Finn Heaney, Tate Jenkins, Rachel Merriam
Grade 8: Catherine Calanni, Joseph Elliott, Braeden Geyer, Madison Hall, Jaizelyn Marcello, Carissa Mura, Julie Sortore, Hannah Southwick, Kayliegh Wojcik, Clayton Wright, Morgan Yackeren
Grade 9: Jacob Borden, Carley Burrows, Audrey Cole, Cassondra Guilford, Mary Hamer, Micaylah Mages, Sean Mahon, Damien Rinker, Jackson Stout, Abigail Sullivan
Grade 10: Trevor Clark, Anna Drozdowski, Chelsea Goldsmith, Isabelle Male, Brianna Morton, Harley Proctor, Carter Stout, Canaan Sullivan
Grade 11: Jaiden Enders, Kendra Giboo, Christianna Hansgen, Brooke Middaugh, Max Miller, Colton Morgan, Cayla Mura
Grade 12: Taela Bisig, Shannon Durrigan, Christopher Fuller, Samantha Havens, Isaac Hull, Christian Lopez, Lillian Mahon, Camden Smith, Cierra Wallace
The following students were named to the high honor roll, attaining an average of 93% or above:
Grade 5: Sarah Hazelton
Grade 6: Liam Sortore, Bayleigh Tallman, Madison Yackeren
Grade 7: Emalee Carman, William Guilford
Grade 8: Sadie Estabrook, Allyson Hazelton, Jenna Hill, Dillion Kelley, Natalee Lindo, Danika Scott, Sophie Zillgitt
Grade 9: Matthew Cater, Owen Heaney, Christopher Weaver
Grade 10: Justin Hill, Stiven Lopez Avila
Grade 11: Brianna Fields, Matthew Weaver
Grade 12: Keltsie Francis, Kylie Francis, Tia Hale, Aidan Heaney, Christian Lingenfelter, Kelsi Morton, Emma Sullivan