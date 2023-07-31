BELMONT — Are you ready to dive into the wonderful world of gardening and become a force for positive change in your community? The online session “Becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer” is the perfect opportunity to learn about this volunteer program.
In the online session, from 11 a.m.-noon Aug. 16, you will learn about the program, what a Master Gardener Volunteer does, what is learned in an MGV course, and the benefits of being a CCE Master Gardener Volunteer. Elevate your gardening skills and be part of a dynamic community working together for a greener future.
The program is presented by Cristian Acosta, Agriculture Educator Cornell Cooperative Extension & Master Gardener Volunteers from CCE Allegany County.
To register, visit https://allegany.cce.cornell.edu/events
Becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer Class is one of many programs offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension Allegany County. The association is part of the national cooperative extension system, an educational partnership between County, State, and Federal governments. As New York’s land grant university Cornell administers the system in this state. For more information, call (585) 268-7644 or visit our website at www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany.