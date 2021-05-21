WELLSVILLE — Beach Hill Road (Allegany County Route 39) in the town of Willing will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday between Route 19 and Shear Road.

Crews will replace a culvert pipe and repair the road. There will not be an onsite detour to accommodate traffic. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

