HOUGHTON — Help is desperately needed by the world’s 82 million displaced people.
Houghton Academy will host A Night for Neighbors, a fundraising evening for refugee and evacuee aid on May 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 9790 Thayer St.
After hearing about the plight of people evacuated last fall from Afghanistan, Houghton Academy’s Impact C.R.E.W. service club met. To assist resettlement efforts in the U.S. and the new needs of Ukrainian refugees & displaced persons the team decided to host the evening benefit.
The event welcomes guests for an evening of worship and fun. Planned is a baked goods sale, a live auction of irresistible desserts by local confectioners, and a time of music and prayer.
All proceeds will support temporary and permanent resettlement of Afghan evacuees and the immediate needs of Ukrainian refugees through Journey’s End Refugee Services of Buffalo, making the gifts tax-deductible.