WELLSVILLE — Local author Dylan Newton will present a mini workshop for teens and adults on "How to Write a Book at Any Age" at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at David A. Howe Public Library.
Newton was born and raised in Wellsville, where the library was her favorite hangout. After more than a decade working in corporate jobs, she quit to pursue her passion: writing books. She has four published novels and is working on more.
Her debut romantic comedy, "How Sweet It Is," (2021) received a starred Kirkus review as, "A hilarious rom-com romp that delivers on both sweet and heat," was tagged as a rom-com selection by The Nerd Daily and was named to PopSugar’s list of 12 Swoon-Worthy Romance Books to Read in 1 Sitting. The book was also selected as a book club read in the July 26 edition of Woman’s World.
Immediately following the workshop, Newton will be available to sign books and answer questions about "How Sweet It Is."
The workshop is free and open to everyone. The library does ask that you register by contacting the library at (585) 593-3410, emailing wellsville@stls.org or stopping by the library main desk.