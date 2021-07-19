Artsapalooza coming to Cuba Elementary Wednesday
CUBA — Children and families of Cuba will experience Artsapalooza on the front lawn of Cuba Elementary School from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday.
This program is run by the Springville Center for the Arts, Inc.
Artsapalooza is a free, outdoor, multi-arts program for families with younger children. Touring to area communities this summer, the two-hour program brings interactive art-making stations, a chance to explore drums and ukulele, theater games and more, culminating in a giant-puppet performance of Baba Yaga.
For more information, call the Cuba Circulating Library at (585) 968-1668 or email cuba@stls.org.