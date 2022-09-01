ALFRED — Alfred State College (ASC) is inviting artists from the community, faculty, staff and students to submit mural designs celebrating the college’s past, present and future.
President Steve Mauro is new to the Southern Tier but has already recognized a wealth of creative talent in the area. As part of presidential inaugural festivities, he wants to welcome artisans to join in the fun by showcasing talented artists.
Efforts to add more art on campus include a mural commissioned this summer with West Clarksville artist Eric Jones for a new barber shop and styling space in Pioneer Center. This barber shop hosts specialists knowledgeable in hair care for under-represented students. Alfred State wants to keep the momentum going with more art and murals this fall.
“The creativity in and around Alfred is energizing to us all,” says School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology Dean John Williams. “This creative spark helps inspire faculty and students in every discipline, promotes collaboration and enriches our lives. Adding more displays of art at ASC makes our community more interesting and vibrant which encourages student and faculty success.”
Alfred State is asking for designs to focus on one of three themes. Artists may enter a submission for each theme:
- Pioneer Pride: How Alfred State has a legacy and tradition of success.
- Pioneer Purpose: The importance of student success, hands-on learning and launching careers.
- Pioneer Promise: What the future holds for Alfred State and our graduates.
Designs must incorporate the theme words of Pioneer Pride, Pioneer Purpose or Pioneer Promise and the ASC swoosh A logo. Entries may be either digital or on canvas. Designs should be 24” tall by 36” wide horizontal. If digital, the art must be a minimum of 4,800 pixels tall by 7,200 pixels wide or a higher definition at that same 2x3 ratio.
President Mauro will designate judges to choose one design to be featured on campus for each of the three themes. Each of those three chosen artists will receive $1,500 for their featured design. A single artist may be selected for multiple theme designs.
Entries are to be submitted to the president’s office by Oct. 12 deadline. All artwork submitted is available for Alfred State College to use for displays and promotions. The art will be exhibited during an inaugural reception this fall in the Student Leadership Center.
The featured designs selected by judges will be announced by Oct. 28 and artists will be awarded their prize. Selected designs will be enlarged and printed as 5.555’ tall by 8.3’ wide murals on campus.
Alfred State’s online photo albums are at www.FlickR.com/AlfredStateCollege/Collections for artist inspiration. For more information contact (607) 587-4011 or PresidentsOffice@AlfredState.edu.