ART at ASC includes a new mural in the barber shop and styling space at Pioneer Center.

ALFRED — Alfred State College (ASC) is inviting artists from the community, faculty, staff and students to submit mural designs celebrating the college’s past, present and future.

President Steve Mauro is new to the Southern Tier but has already recognized a wealth of creative talent in the area. As part of presidential inaugural festivities, he wants to welcome artisans to join in the fun by showcasing talented artists.

