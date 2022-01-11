OLEAN — Several students have been named to their respective college or university dean’s or president’s lists.

Many of the students follow here:

  • Riley Allen of Wellsville, York College of Pennsylvania
  • Isaiah P. Barney of Shinglehouse, Pa., Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Eleigh M. Beverly of Cattaraugus, SUNY Canton
  • Seth M. Bowers of Port Allegany, Pa., Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Emma Brown of Andover, York College of Pennsylvania
  • Aidan K. Healy of Shinglehouse, Pa., Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Isabelle Iliev of Olean, Thiel College
  • Donald Pattison of Bradford, Pa., Thiel College
  • Haleigh N. Larson of Smethport, Pa., Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Grant G. Ognen of Smethport, Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Emmalee Sheeler of Rixford, Pa., Thiel College
  • Noah C. Shutt of Galeton, Pa., Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Chelsey L. Streich of Coudersport, Pa., Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Ashlie M. Tronetti of Wellsville, SUNY Canton
  • Ashley Chapman of Hinsdale, Coastal Carolina University
  • Nicholas Ellison of Belfast, Finger Lakes Community College
  • John Giardini of Allegany, Finger Lakes Community College
  • Mikayla Gunn of Coudersport, Pa., York College
  • Linnea Jimson, Coastal Carolina University
  • Rebecca Morgan of Ulysses, Pa., York College
  • Alicia Persons of Andover, Finger Lakes Community College
  • Abigail Ploetz of West Valley, Elmira College
  • Malia Ras of Canaseraga, Finger Lakes Community College
  • Clayton Rowland of Great Valley, Finger Lakes Community College

Miranda Waterman of Randolph, Elmira College

  • Damien Wolf of Allegany, Finger Lakes Community College
  • Sydney Young of Caneadea, Northwestern Michigan College
  • Elizabeth Zimbardi of Bradford, Pa., Coastal Carolina University

Jacob C. Kallenborn of Port Allegany, graduated with an associate of applied science, heavy construction equipment technology: technician emphasis with honors from Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Tags

Trending Food Videos