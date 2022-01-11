OLEAN — Several students have been named to their respective college or university dean’s or president’s lists.
Many of the students follow here:
- Riley Allen of Wellsville, York College of Pennsylvania
- Isaiah P. Barney of Shinglehouse, Pa., Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Eleigh M. Beverly of Cattaraugus, SUNY Canton
- Seth M. Bowers of Port Allegany, Pa., Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Emma Brown of Andover, York College of Pennsylvania
- Aidan K. Healy of Shinglehouse, Pa., Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Isabelle Iliev of Olean, Thiel College
- Donald Pattison of Bradford, Pa., Thiel College
- Haleigh N. Larson of Smethport, Pa., Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Grant G. Ognen of Smethport, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Emmalee Sheeler of Rixford, Pa., Thiel College
- Noah C. Shutt of Galeton, Pa., Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Chelsey L. Streich of Coudersport, Pa., Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Ashlie M. Tronetti of Wellsville, SUNY Canton
- Ashley Chapman of Hinsdale, Coastal Carolina University
- Nicholas Ellison of Belfast, Finger Lakes Community College
- John Giardini of Allegany, Finger Lakes Community College
- Mikayla Gunn of Coudersport, Pa., York College
- Linnea Jimson, Coastal Carolina University
- Rebecca Morgan of Ulysses, Pa., York College
- Alicia Persons of Andover, Finger Lakes Community College
- Abigail Ploetz of West Valley, Elmira College
- Malia Ras of Canaseraga, Finger Lakes Community College
- Clayton Rowland of Great Valley, Finger Lakes Community College
Miranda Waterman of Randolph, Elmira College
- Damien Wolf of Allegany, Finger Lakes Community College
- Sydney Young of Caneadea, Northwestern Michigan College
- Elizabeth Zimbardi of Bradford, Pa., Coastal Carolina University
Jacob C. Kallenborn of Port Allegany, graduated with an associate of applied science, heavy construction equipment technology: technician emphasis with honors from Pennsylvania College of Technology.