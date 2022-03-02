Several area students were named to academic lists at their colleges or universities.
They include:
- Sachita S. Barua of Olean, Clark University, Worcester, Mass.
- Troy Brennan of Allegany, College of Charleston, S.C.
- Chloeann Halladay of Olean, Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Fla.
- Aaron Kumpf of Cuba, New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury.
- Mikayla Lasnick of Scio, Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.
- Robert Steffy of Cattaraugus, Kent State University, Kent, Ohio.
- John Tinelli of Franklinville, University of Hartford, West Hartford, Conn.
- Shayla Wilhelm of Portville, Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Fla.