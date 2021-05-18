FREDONIA — Many area students graduated this month from the State University of New York at Fredonia.
Allegany — Samara Lindbert, bachelor of arts, psychology.
Belfast — Mackenzie S. Hamer, bachelor of science, comm. disorders and sciences.
Cattaraugus — Jason P. Opferbeck, bachelor of science, public accountancy; Gregory P. Swab, bachelor of science, communication, media management; Morgan E. TeCulver, bachelor of science in education, early and childhood education.
Conewango Valley — Amanda L. Brainard, bachelor of science, social work.
Friendship — Alexis Carney, bachelor of arts in Visual Arts and New Media.
Gowanda — Benjamin R. Farley, bachelor of arts, social studies, adolescence education; Elijah J. Farley, bachelor of science, biology; Brook L. Haggart, bachelor of science, accounting; Elizabeth L. Monk, bachelor of arts, English; LeeArden R. Neamon, bachelor of science, mathematics.
Great Valley — Haleigh Siebert, master of science, speech, language pathology.
Little Valley — Miranda I. Gross, master of science, speech, language pathology; Mitchell J. Schapp, bachelor of arts, socials studies, adolescence education; Molly J. Woodarek, master of science in education, literacy education, Birth-12.
Olean — Noelle Anzivine, bachelor of science, communications, media management; Kyra D. Fowler, bachelor of science, communication, media management; Andrea L. Harris, bachelor of music, music education; Erin M. Kalsman, bachelor of science in chemistry; Emily A. Ludden, bachelor of science in education, early and childhood education.
Randolph — Morgan N. Gumhalter, bachelor of science in education, early and childhood education.
Salamanca — Emma E. Isaac, bachelor of science in education, early and childhood education; Kaitlyn M. Parmenter, bachelor of science in education, early and childhood education.
Wellsville — Taylor L. Case, bachelor of science in education, childhood inclusive education; Mikala R. Chaffee, bachelor of science in education, childhood inclusive education; James W. Embser, bachelor of science, communication audio/radio; Jacob I. Foster, bachelor of science, business administration, finance.
West Valley — Marisah Croakman, bachelor of science in education, early and childhood education; Ashley Frank, bachelor of arts, psychology; Erika Seltzer, bachelor of science, comm. disorders and sciences; Levi M. Von Iderstein, bachelor of science, music industry.