Area students from were among nearly 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus in Berea, Ohio this fall who earned scholarships for their high school achievements.
The following area students earned scholarships:
• Cait Butler, a graduate of Olean High School majoring in theater acting and directing and arts management and entrepreneurship, earned a $19,000 Trustee’s Scholarship.
• Taylor Emerson, a graduate of Port Allegany (Pa.) High School majoring in middle childhood education, earned a $15,000 Fellow’s Scholarship.
• Anna Holohan, a graduate of Smethport Area High School majoring in neuroscience, earned a $21,000 President’s Scholarship.
• Nik Logel, a graduate of Ellicottville Central School majoring in sport management, earned a $15,000 Fellow’s Scholarship.