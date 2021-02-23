Several area students graduated from their respective colleges in December 2020.
They include:
- Jenna Ball of Salamanca, bachelor of science in childhood education, Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio.
- Chloeann Halladay of Olean, Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Fla.
- Madison Harris of Great Valley, bachelor of arts cum laude human resource management, Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio.
- Meghan Snyder of Cattaraugus, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Nursing, from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
- Amber Stayer of Allegany, bachelor of business administration, magna cum laude, Kent State University, Kent, Ohio.
- Shayla Wilhelm of Portville, Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Fla.