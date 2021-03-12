Several area students earned academic honors in the fall 2020 semester.
Dean’s list students include:
- Darcie Schneider of Eldred, Pa., Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pa.
- Sarah Eddy of Olean, Binghamton University, Watson School of Engineering.
Dean’s commendation students include:
- Samantha Karns of Ellicottville, Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pa.
Fall or December graduates include:
- Aidan Looney of Alfred Station, exercise and sport science, Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
Scholarship winners include:
- Cody Atkins of Randolph, OAS Scholarship for Nutrition, Dietetics, Food Service & Restaurant Administration & Fields of Simil, SUNY Oneonta.
- Isabella Carucci of Olean, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship.
- Lorrainna Davis of Friendship, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship.