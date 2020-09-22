ROCHESTER —The following local residents were named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Spring Semester. 

  • Andrew Walters of Shinglehouse, Pa., civil engineering technology.
  • Yuvraj Singh of Olean, computer engineering technology.
  • Brandon Watkins of Allegany, mechanical engineering.
  • Tony Smith of Portville, mechanical engineering.
  • Jared Slavin of Olean, computing and information technologies.
  • Sarah Werner of Bolivar film and animation.
  • Shannon Brown of Franklinville, film and animation.
  • Casey Krajenski of Cattaraugus, physician assistant program.
  • Emma Chew of Ellicottville, international business.
  • Austin Myers of Randolph, mechanical engineering technology.
  • Jeffrey Seamon of Allegany, mechanical engineering.
  • Ryan Kent of Portville, electrical engineering.
  • Tanner Ling of Randolph, mechanical engineering technology.
  • Jaiden Tripi of Belmont, photographic and imaging arts.
  • Amir Ibrahim of Franklinville, science exploration.
  • Michael Hinz of Olean, economics.
  • Noah Bennett of Angelica, biomedical engineering.
  • Peyton Kunselman of Olean, chemistry.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...