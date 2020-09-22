ROCHESTER —The following local residents were named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Spring Semester.
- Andrew Walters of Shinglehouse, Pa., civil engineering technology.
- Yuvraj Singh of Olean, computer engineering technology.
- Brandon Watkins of Allegany, mechanical engineering.
- Tony Smith of Portville, mechanical engineering.
- Jared Slavin of Olean, computing and information technologies.
- Sarah Werner of Bolivar film and animation.
- Shannon Brown of Franklinville, film and animation.
- Casey Krajenski of Cattaraugus, physician assistant program.
- Emma Chew of Ellicottville, international business.
- Austin Myers of Randolph, mechanical engineering technology.
- Jeffrey Seamon of Allegany, mechanical engineering.
- Ryan Kent of Portville, electrical engineering.
- Tanner Ling of Randolph, mechanical engineering technology.
- Jaiden Tripi of Belmont, photographic and imaging arts.
- Amir Ibrahim of Franklinville, science exploration.
- Michael Hinz of Olean, economics.
- Noah Bennett of Angelica, biomedical engineering.
- Peyton Kunselman of Olean, chemistry.