Several area students earned academic honors in the fall 2020 semester.

Dean’s list students include:

  • Tom Autieri of Bradford, Pa., Grove City (Pa.) College.
  • Shaelyn Black of Coudersport, Pa., Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
  • Shaylee Caulkins of Port Allegany, Pa., Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
  • Emily Gayton of Olean, Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication, Athens, Ohio.
  • Olivia Lang of Olean, Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences, Athens, Ohio.
  • Andrew Musacchio of Gowanda, Grove City College
  • Taryn Nasuta of Olean, playwriting and screenwriting, SUNY Purchase
  • Adrian Page of Coudersport, Saint Francis University
  • Emily Rohrs of Allegany, Grove City College
  • Molly Snyder of Rixford, Pa., Northampton Community College.
  • Abigail Sonneberg of West Valley, Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
  • Cameron Spring of Allegany, Fairleigh Dickinson University Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, N.J.
  • Amber Stayer of Allegany, Kent (Ohio) State University
  • Erica Renee Goble of Cuba, Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

