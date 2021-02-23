Several area students earned academic honors in the fall 2020 semester.
Dean’s list students include:
- Tom Autieri of Bradford, Pa., Grove City (Pa.) College.
- Shaelyn Black of Coudersport, Pa., Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
- Shaylee Caulkins of Port Allegany, Pa., Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
- Emily Gayton of Olean, Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication, Athens, Ohio.
- Olivia Lang of Olean, Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences, Athens, Ohio.
- Andrew Musacchio of Gowanda, Grove City College
- Taryn Nasuta of Olean, playwriting and screenwriting, SUNY Purchase
- Adrian Page of Coudersport, Saint Francis University
- Emily Rohrs of Allegany, Grove City College
- Molly Snyder of Rixford, Pa., Northampton Community College.
- Abigail Sonneberg of West Valley, Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Cameron Spring of Allegany, Fairleigh Dickinson University Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, N.J.
- Amber Stayer of Allegany, Kent (Ohio) State University
- Erica Renee Goble of Cuba, Indiana University of Pennsylvania.