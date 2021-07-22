LATHAM — The New York Army National Guard announced the promotions of four area members.
- Harry Coleman of Olean, assigned to B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance & Target Acquisition), was named a private.
- James Pastor of Cuba, assigned to Company A, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, was promoted to sergeant first class.
- Devontae Mccall of Alfred, assigned to Company A, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, was promoted to private first class.
- Tyler Richardson of Delevan, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, was promoted to staff sergeant.