ALFRED — Award-winning architect and author Duo Dickinson is coming to Alfred State College on Wednesday to speak on Motivation and Outcome, “Why? Architecture is Human.”
Dickinson’s talk will take place at 6 p.m. in Room 107 in the Physical & Life Sciences Building on the Alfred campus. The event is free and the public is invited.
William Dean, professor and chair of the Department of Architecture and Design at Alfred State is excited to have Dickinson on campus. “Mr. Dickinson is an award-winning, nationally recognized architect and author who has become a friend of the program. We are fortunate to have him return to Alfred State to share his expertise with our students as part of our Civic Engagement lecture series.”
Graduating from Cornell in 1977, Dickinson opened his own architectural practice in 1987. His work has received more than 40 awards, including the Architectural Record House Award, Architect Newspaper Best of Design, IFRA International Award, and Connecticut and New York AIA design awards.
Dickinson is also a Fellow in the American Institute of Architects. Overall, 20 to 30 percent of the ongoing work in his office is dedicated to pro bono or at-cost work for not-for-profits, totaling over 75 projects for over 30 organizations over the last 30 years.
Published in more than 70 publications, his design work has been featured in The New York Times, Architectural Record, Fine Home Building, and House Beautiful. He is the architecture writer for the Connecticut Hearst Media Corp. and is a staff feature writer for Arch Daily, The Common Edge Collaborative and Mockingbird Ministries.
Dickinson has written eight books, including “The Small House” and “Expressive Details” for McGraw Hill, and “The House You Build,” published by The Taunton Press. His latest book, “A Home Called New England,” published by Pequot Globe, was nominated for a 2018 CT Book Award.
Additionally, he hosts the radio series “Home Page” on WPKN Radio. He has appeared on a variety of national broadcast programs including CNN’s “Open House,” NPR’s “NEXT New England,” “Studio 360,” and “Weekend Marketplace,” and has exhibited at Art Space Gallery, 116 Crown, and the USIA.
The co-founder of The Congress of Residential Architecture (CORA), Dickinson has taught at Yale College and Roger Williams University. He is now on the faculty of The University of Hartford and the Building Beauty program at the Sant’Anna Institute (Sorrento, Italy) as well as co-chair of the school’s American Advisor Board. He has served on numerous academic, institutional, and AIA design juries, and has lectured at numerous universities.
, associations, and groups.