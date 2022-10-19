BELMONT — The Allegany County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a free two-day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Nov. 17-18 in Belmont, according to Ardent Solutions officials.
Organizers said ASIST is for adults, regardless of prior experience, who want to be able to provide suicide first aid. Shown to significantly reduce suicidality, the ASIST model teaches effective intervention skills while helping to build suicide prevention networks in the community.
Virtually anyone can learn the skills to intervene and save a life from suicide. Professionals as well as members of the community at large have all found great value in ASIST.
Developed in 1983 and regularly updated to reflect improvements in knowledge and practice, ASIST is the world’s leading suicide intervention workshop. During the two-day interactive session, participants learn to intervene and help prevent the immediate risk of suicide. Worldwide, more than 1 million people have taken the workshop, and studies have proven that the ASIST method helps reduce suicidal feelings for those at risk.