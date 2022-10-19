BELMONT — The Allegany County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a free two-day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Nov. 17-18 in Belmont, according to Ardent Solutions officials.

Organizers said ASIST is for adults, regardless of prior experience, who want to be able to provide suicide first aid. Shown to significantly reduce suicidality, the ASIST model teaches effective intervention skills while helping to build suicide prevention networks in the community.

 

