BELMONT — There are only days left to file for New York state’s Homeowner Assistance Fund that was rolled out last month. Applications are due Friday.
“The HAF program is a federally funded program that has been put in place to assist Homeowners who may have late mortgage payments, who are in forbearance, behind on property taxes and water or sewage bills,” said Darla Petrinec, housing manager at Allegany County Community Opportunities and Rural Development, Inc.
Eligible homeowners are those who are:
- Behind or in forbearance on their mortgage.
- In default on a reverse mortgage.
- Behind on their property taxes, water or sewage bills.
- Behind on monthly maintenance charges of your co-op or condo.
- Behind on their chattel loans, retail installment contracts, or other types of home purchase loans and/or lot rent.
“(HAF is) designed to assist homeowners who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The goal of this program is to help homeowners in New York State, stay in their homes,” Petrinec said.
Assistance available to homeowners includes:
- Financial support to address delinquent housing payments that result in an affordable outcome.
- Access to a call center and case managers who can help you find out about any mortgage relief you may be entitled to and how it will affect your future housing payments.
- Referrals to professional housing counselors or legal service providers who are experts in the field.
Applications will be accepted until Friday, and those submitted after that date will be placed on a waiting list.
“We would like to reach out to homeowners now to get applications processed for assistance before this deadline,” Petrinec said. “We are hopeful that it will help many homeowners in our area who are struggling financially due to COVID.”
Applications can also be made by calling (844) 776-9423 or online at https://www.nyhomeownerfund.org/.