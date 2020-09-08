ANGELICA — Since the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March, Angelica, like everywhere else, has been starved for community activity.
Angelica’s 41st annual event, originally scheduled for mid-May, will happen Sept. 12, and a number of activities will be available for area residents, including:
- Community lawn sales — Lawn, garage, porch sales all over town. Maps of sale locations available in local shops.
- Farmer’s Market — Park Circle, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature fresh produce and other market products. Live music will be heard in the bandstand. Yard sale space available in the park as well.
- Craft and vendor show — Fire Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature a basket auction; local craft and direct sales vendors; a gun raffle; lunch special and more will benefit Angelica Hose Co. No. 1.
- Chicken barbecue — Methodist Church, noon til sold out will include Stearns chicken and all the fixings. Adults $10 and children under 12, $6.
- Roque tournament — Historic croquet court in the park will host semifinals on Saturday, with championship match set for Sunday.