ANGELICA — The Angelica Free Library will host its annual book sale during regular library hours in May.
The library, at 55 W. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays in May. Thousands of donated books, DVDs, magazines and more are on display in the Assembly Hall on the second story. The titles have been organized by genre and, in some cases, by author. The sale will coincide with the annual Angelica Community Lawn Sales, set for May 14-15. The library will be open May 14 for the sales.
For more information about the book sale or to learn more about the Library, visit www.angelicafreelibrary.org, or visit the Friends of the Angelica Free Library on Facebook.