ANGELICA — The annual used book sale at the Angelica Free Library is underway, with twice the number of books, covering 18 tables and additional surfaces, available.
The sale is on the second floor in the spacious Auditorium Room, which is accessible by stairs or a chair lift.
The Friends of the Angelica Free Library will host the sale outdoors during Angelica’s Community Lawn Sale day, May 22. Look for the tents on the library lawn between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.
Patrons can enter to win a $50 Tops Friendly Market gift card. The winner will be announced on June 1.
Regular business hours at the library through June 1 are:
• Tuesday, 1 to 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, 1 to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Children’s books are $.50 for softcover and $1 for hardcover. Adult books are $1 and $2 respectively. Proceeds from the sale support library programs and services.
For more information, contact library director Christina Gallmann at (585) 466-7860 or at GallmannC@stls.org