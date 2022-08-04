ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta's campus is anything but quiet this summer, with many students engaged in research projects covering a wide array of disciplines.
In the basement of the Physical Science Building, Jillian Clarke of Andover and other students carefully observe and analyze dental replicas from chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, orangutans and monkeys, checking the surface of the teeth for enamel defects, which reflect growth disruptions during the animals' life.
They're working alongside assistant professor of biological anthropology Kate McGrath, who has done extensive research on the topic.
McGrath says the project, called "Measuring the effect of early life stress on great ape bone and tooth development," will "form the most comprehensive analysis of skeletal stress markers in our closest living relatives." Clarke, of Andover, is majoring in history at SUNY Oneonta.
Without the students' help, McGrath would not be able to analyze her existing datasets this summer, as planned, affecting future external grant applications with the Leakey Foundation and National Science Foundation. The project will have all kinds of practical applications, she said, including helping us understand how stress affects development in human beings.
"I never knew before I met Dr. McGrath that your teeth grow like tree rings," Clarke said. "I've never done anything like this before, so this experience has shown me that I actually like doing research."
This year represents the most robust and discipline-diverse Summer Research Fellowship Program the college has ever offered, Kathy Meeker, director of the Grants Development Office, said. Students will present their findings during a special showcase Sept. 8-15.
"Being able to engage in experiential learning like summer research is a life-changing opportunity for students because it's a chance to use their knowledge in a real-world setting," Meeker said. "Many of these students will have their research published and go on to become experts in their field."
She said it also helps them decide whether they want to pursue higher education after graduation and facilitates relationships with faculty mentors.