Jillian Clarke

Jillian Clarke of Andover conducts research in a summer program at SUNY Oneonta.

 SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta's campus is anything but quiet this summer, with many students engaged in research projects covering a wide array of disciplines.

In the basement of the Physical Science Building, Jillian Clarke  of Andover and other students carefully observe and analyze dental replicas from chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, orangutans and monkeys, checking the surface of the teeth for enamel defects, which reflect growth disruptions during the animals' life.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social