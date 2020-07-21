WELLSVILLE — Allegany County United Way announced $203,000 in grants have been awarded to nonprofit organizations serving the county.
The grants provide funding to 17 local organizations and 22 programs.
ACUW Impact Councils, made up of community volunteers, lead grant applications through an application process that focuses on four areas — income, education, health and critical needs.
The following programs received United Way funding:
Literacy West, Southern Tier Traveling Teachers, Trinity Daycare, Allegheny Highlands Boy Scouts, Family Service Society/Youth Mentoring, Fillmore Powerhouse, Cuba Library, Allegany County Association for the Blind, Allegany County Mental Health Services, Allegany County Senior Foundation, NYSAWG, Royal Family Kids Camp, ACCORD Corp., Catholic Charities/Joyce Family Food Pantry, HomeCare and Hospice, Salvation Army of Wellsville and the American Red Cross.
The grants were made possible by the generosity of community members and local businesses, with funds raised throughout the year. United Way officials said that in 2019 grants helped more than 7,000 people in the county.
"Our nonprofit partner organizations are invaluable and we are proud to provide them funding that helps them to continue their good work," United Way director Amanda Joyce-Phelps said. "It has been heart-breaking to see families that may have already been struggling facing additional distress due to the COVID crisis. We are committed to being part of the solution."
She said donations to ACUW help to ensure that everyone in our community has what they need to succeed.
"We have truly rallied together during this time of crisis," Joyce-Phelps said. "I continue to be extremely proud to be a part of such a giving community."
While ACUW's Annual Golf with an Impact tournament is on hold due to COVID-19, fundraising for the 2020-21 campaign has already begun.
ACUW is also planning its first Mooo-ve to End Hunger beef raffle. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.acuwny.org or call (585) 593-0020.
Donations are accepted throughout the year online, by mail to P.O. Box 15, Wellsville, N.Y., 14895, or by using the text-to-give option by texting GIVEACUW to 44-321.