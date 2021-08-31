Allegany County to host two district legislative meetings
FRIENDSHIP — Allegany County legislators in Districts II and III will host public meetings this month.
- District II legislators have scheduled their district meeting for Sept. 15 from 5:45-6:45 p.m. at the Friendship Bingo Hall.
- District III legislators have scheduled their district meeting for 7 p.m. Sept. at the Willing Town Hall.
The meetings are being held for general discussion of mutual problems and interests. Due to COVID requirements, social distancing and masks will be required. Meetings are not restricted to just residents of the districts.
District II legislators are David Decker, Dwight “Mike” Healy and John D. Ricci. The district includes the towns of Amity, Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, New Hudson and Ward, and the villages of Belmont and Cuba.
District III legislators are William Dibble, Dwight Fanton and Debra Root. The district includes the towns of Alma, Bolivar, Genesee, Independence, Scio, Willing and Wirt; and the villages of Bolivar and Richburg.