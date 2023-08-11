BELMONT — Allegany County will host its 23rd annual household hazardous waste collection 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 9.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To pre-register or for more information, contact Tim Palmiter, Allegany County recycling coordinator, at (585) 268-7282 or timothy.palmiter@alleganyco.gov.
Since 2010, the Allegany County Solid Waste Department, with the help of all county residents, has collected and safely disposed of more than 150,000 pounds of household hazardous waste. Some of the most common items accepted include pesticides and insecticides, fertilizers, pool chemicals, cleaning chemicals and oil-based paints.
In coordination with PaintCare and under the New York State Product Stewardship Plan, the county is also accepting latex and other household paints.