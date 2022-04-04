ALFRED — We are just days away from the second annual Allegany County Startup Collegiate Pitch Competition, hosted by Alfred University on Saturday.
The event will be streaming live on Alfred University’s YouTube page from 1 to 3 p.m. at the following link: https://youtu.be/CE-SOxO0F4A.
The competition is titled “AHA!” as it involves students from Allegany County’s three institutions of higher education — Alfred University, Houghton College Alfred State College.
There will be seven teams from the three colleges in Allegany County presenting their business idea focusing on sustainability to a panel of three judges. The judges are Mr. Casey Joyce, chairman and CEO of Otis Eastern Service, LLC of Wellsville; Mr. Keith Blakely, an entrepreneur whose most recent venture is as Chairman and CEO of OnCore Golf Technology, Inc. of Buffalo; and Dr. Allison Wolfe, Elmira College professor, business and economic department and Corning Incorporated Foundation chair in business.
The teams of students have been working hard to identify and solve a problem for sustainability and economic viability in the Allegany County Region. The teams have been working together along with industry and academic mentors in the region, to come up with their “Startup Pitch” and the chance to win the $5,000 grand prize.
The mission of this competition is to cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit of our college students while helping solve some of the challenges of the area and develop small businesses. The goal is also to engage and encourage young professionals to stay in Allegany County after graduation.
Join us live at the https://youtu.be/CE-SOxO0F4A or please email kbarres@incworks.org or call (312) 799-1839 for more information.
The competition is put on by a committee of partners from Alfred University, Houghton College, Alfred State College, IncubatorWorks, Allegany County, Western NY Wilds, the ACCORD Corporation and the Western New York Incubator Network. The Center for Advanced Ceramic Technology (CACT) at Alfred University and Sealing Devices Inc. are also event sponsors.