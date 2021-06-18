BELMONT — The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office was recognized by the Board of Legislators this past week for earning reaccreditation for the County Correctional Facility.
Sheriff Ricky Whitney was presented with a plaque marking that achievement by Peter Kehoe, executive director of the New York State Sheriffs Association.
The facility was first accredited in 2010 and earned re-accreditation in 2015 and again this year. Kehoe praised Whitney, Jail Administrator Chris Ivers and all the jail staff for maintaining the facility’s long-standing accredited status.
Kehoe pointed out that fewer than half of the county jails in the state have earned accreditation to date, and that the Allegany County legislators and the citizens of the county should "be very proud" of the Sheriff’s Office, which he said is well-respected throughout the state.
Legislative Board Chairman Curtis Crandall added his congratulations to the Sheriff’s Office and the jail staff for a job well done.
To earn reaccreditation, the Sheriff’s Office had to demonstrate that it maintains compliance with a stringent set of best practices in jail management developed by experts in the field of correction and observed by accreditation assessors.
Also recognized for their efforts in guiding the accreditation process were Undersheriff Kevin Monroe, Assistant Jail Administrator Lt. Kevin Morsman, Sgt. Craig Plaisted and Sgt. Kimberlie Reynolds.