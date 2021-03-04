BELMONT — The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office police reform and reinvention collaborative plan is available for public comment.
Comments will be accepted until March 17 and should be addressed to policereform@alleganyco.com with the page number and section identified, if applicable.
The plan is available on the county's website, under Government, then the Sheriff's Office.
All law enforcement agencies and police departments in the state must have a community policing reform plan in place by April 1. The process was ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo this past summer in reaction to nationwide protests over deaths — primarily the deaths of Black Americans — at the hands of police and police brutality.