BELMONT — The county-wide shared services panel in Allegany County is hosting a meeting on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Belmont BOCES Center with a Zoom or call-in option available.
The panel previously met in April and September to discuss whether or not submitting a plan this year would create an additional benefit above the current sharing that municipalities already partake in. The main focus of this meeting will be holding a vote on plan submission.
In 2017, New York State mandated, by statute, that through 2021 shared service panels in every county meet and present annually a plan that could qualify for a match reimbursement from the state. During state budget discussions earlier this year, the Governor announced the extension of this mandated program through the end of 2024 and updated some guidelines for it. Allegany County submitted plans in 2018 and 2019, but opted not to submit a plan in 2020.
Panel members are exclusively named as the supervisor or mayor of each municipality and the county executive. Required to meet at least twice in a year, panel members can vote to submit a plan of potential savings to the state, or they can opt not to. This will be the third meeting of the Allegany County Shared Services panel in 2021.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting. General information on shared services and plan submissions can be found by visiting the New York state website at https://www.ny.gov/programs/shared-services-initiative.
Please contact Michelle Denhoff, Assistant Director of Economic Development and Planning, by email at denhoffmm@alleganyco.com to obtain the meeting link, or to RSVP if you would like to attend in person.