WELLSVILLE — The Allegany County Department of Health is offering a flu vaccine clinic 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the former Kmart garden center at Wellsville River Walk Plaza.
Call the department (585) 268-9250 with any questions or to make an appointment.
Residents can use their health insurance coverage to pay for vaccinations or the health department can work with residents based on their incomes.
Pharmacies and healthcare providers throughout the county continue to offer vaccinations, including the flu shot. The health department encourages residents to get their flu shot for this winter.