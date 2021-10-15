Allegany County Pheasant Program winner

Ric Klepser of Getzville was the first-prize winner of the Allegany County Pheasant Program’s YETI cooler raffle fundraiser. Second prize went to Ann Bucholz of Crosby, Pa.; third prize to Steve Stertevant of Lockport; and fourth prize to Roger Wittcop of Lockport. ACPP raises ring-necked pheasants to be stocked for hunting throughout the county.

 Provided

