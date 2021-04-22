WELLSVILLE — Local opportunities to get vaccinated for COVID-19 are available as the county drops even further behind the rest of the state.
The state Department of Health reported Thursday morning that Allegany County continues to have the lowest vaccination rate in the state — and is the only county in which less than 30% of the population has received at least one inoculation. Officials reported 13,739 people have received at least one dose — 29.6% of the population.
However, the county is closer to — but still below — the state average for population fully vaccinated. Of those receiving vaccines to date, 11,252 have received a completed vaccine, or 24.2% of the population.
Several pharmacies are offering vaccines, Allegany County Department of Health officials reported.
Alfred Pharmacy has vaccine appointments available. Make an appointment by calling (607) 587-9222 or toll free (877) 744-8823. The Walgreens stores in Wellsville have COVID-19 vaccine appointments, county officials reported. To register, visit the stores online or call the provided store phone number:
Main Street, https://www.walgreens.com/locator/walgreens-10+n+main+st-wellsville-n
- y-14895/id=12381 or call (585) 593-1540
- Bolivar Road, https://www.walgreens.com/locator/walgreens-110+bolivar+rd-wellsville-ny-14895/id=18976 or call (585) 593-1232
To register for the county’s COVID-19 waiting list, visit www.alleganyco.com and click on the vaccine waiting list. Answer a few questions and submit your information to the waiting list. For those without internet access, call the Allegany County Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 or the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 and press 4.
ELEVEN NEW COVID-19 cases were announced Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to date to 3,267. Of the reported cases, 3,130 have resulted in recoveries, county officials report. State officials report 83 deaths to date.
Officials also reported 343 active quarantines or isolations — more than double compared to two weeks ago — with 11,746 reported to date.
