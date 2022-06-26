ANGELICA — The Allegany County Office for the Aging Senior Picnic will be held Aug. 16 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Admission for the event, running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., is $10 per person and will be collected at the gate. The event includes a Sterns chicken barbecue lunch, music, dancing, sponsor tables, as well as Senior Farmers Market coupons for eligible seniors.
Capacity is limited so reservations are necessary and can be made by calling the Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 or toll free 1-866-268-9390. The rain date is Aug. 17.