BELMONT — An interactive web series is focusing on helping seniors with nutrition and healthier living tips.
The Allegany County Office for the Aging is hosting Facebook Live sessions at 1 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. The OFA’s registered dietitian, Erika Zerkowski, is presenting the series on nutritional tips, tricks and ideas for senior citizens to improve their diets and lives.
Upcoming sessions include:
Feb. 23 — Congestive Heart Failure. CHF is one of the most common hospital discharge diagnoses in patients older than 65. Join Zerkowsk as she discusses what nutrition strategies to put into place to help control CHF. www.facebook.com/events/855216648865308/
March 23 — Grocery Store Tour. March is National Nutrition Month, so join Zerkowski as she tours one of our local grocery stores. She will highlight key tips to put into place to make your next trip to the grocery store a healthy one. /www.facebook.com/events/5988092587943716/
Previous episodes, including one produced Thursday on diet to improve constipation, are available on the OFA’s Facebook page.
Participants are encouraged to ask questions, give input, and offer suggestions for additional sessions.