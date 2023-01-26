OFA Fakebook Live

Allegany County Office for the Aging dietician Erika Zerkowski presents a Facebook Live video on Thursday on senior nutrition.

 Photo provided

BELMONT — An interactive web series is focusing on helping seniors with nutrition and healthier living tips.

The Allegany County Office for the Aging is hosting Facebook Live sessions at 1 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. The OFA’s registered dietitian, Erika Zerkowski, is presenting the series on nutritional tips, tricks and ideas for senior citizens to improve their diets and lives.

 

