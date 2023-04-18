BELMONT — A new microenterprise grant program aims to help businesses in Allegany County.
Allegany County and Allegany County Industrial Development Agency officials reported the program, for between $10,000 and $35,000 in aid. The program aims to help expand small businesses and create employment opportunities for low-or-moderate income individuals within Allegany County. The IDA will implement the program with the assistance of its consultants, The Harrison Studio.
Grants can be used to fund machinery, equipment, furnishings, fixtures, and inventory, and for operating costs and other working capital expenses. However, grants may not be used for construction, renovations, leasehold improvements, or demolition. Business owners will need to contribute 10 percent of the grant amount.
Businesses must have five or fewer employees, one or more of whom own the business. The business can be a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation, limited liability company, or other legal form of business. Nonprofits are not eligible. Participation by start-up businesses is encouraged. The business must either be owned by a low-or-moderate income person or must create one or more full-time equivalent job made available to low-or moderate-income persons
Before receiving a grant, the business owner must complete an entrepreneurship training course offered by either ACCORD Corporation or IncubatorWorks. Training course contact information is available through the IDA. Grant applicants must submit an acceptable business plan, including appropriate financial information (historical statements, if available, and financial projections for the business)
Applications are available at www.acida.org, and are due by June 30. For more information, contact mzimmerman@harrisonplacestudio.com or craig.clark@alleganyco.gov.