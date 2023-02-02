Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves 10 to 13 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds to 30 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 AM EST Friday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&