BELMONT — A town of Genesee man was sent to prison for 18 years on attempted murder and other charges relating to a stabbing incident in August.
Shawn I. Deahn was sentenced in Allegany County Court to the state prison term following his conviction on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault, class B violent felonies; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.
Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep reported the sentencing Thursday.
Prosecutors said that on Aug. 11 Deahn stabbed a male victim in the chest and arm multiple times, trying to kill the victim.
New York State Police reported in August that Deahn went to a residence on Shawmut Road, despite an active order of protection against him, and stabbed the owner of the property while the 82-year-old man was on a lawn tractor. The victim was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment.
At sentencing, First Assistant District Attorney Ian Jones argued that Deahn's extensive criminal history and the violent nature of the crime necessitated the 18-year sentence.
Under state law, a class B violent felony carries a sentence of 5 to 25 years in prison.